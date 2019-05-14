Media player
Police criticise M62 van driver who failed to move for police on 999 call
A van driver who failed to move out of the way for police on a 999 call while exceeding speeds of 90mph on a motorway has been criticised by officers.
The vehicle was filmed on 11 May in the third lane of the M62 in West Yorkshire near junction 22 at Rishworth Moor while police were attempting to reach a nearby car crash.
West Yorkshire Police said the driver had been sent a notice of intended prosecution and reminded motorists to regularly check their mirrors.
14 May 2019
