I campaigned to end basketball's hijab ban

A Bradford woman who campaigned to end the hijab ban in professional basketball has spoken about the positive effect of taking a stand.

Asma Elbadawi was one of a group of women who started a petition to remove the ban.

The sport's governing body Fiba had banned certain headgear as they said it was a safety issue.

