'There's no segregation here'

Video

A boxing group is running mixed-ability sessions so disabled and non-disabled people can train together.

Unorthobox, which is based in Bradford, says the sessions help break down barriers in the fitness world.

Damian Marshall, who takes part in the sessions, said: "People shouldn't think you're not able to do anything because of your disability."

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.