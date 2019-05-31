Media player
CCTV footage shows fight at Arc Bar in Headingley
Five men have been jailed and 15 others sentenced for their part in a mass brawl at a bar where glasses and chairs were used as weapons.
CCTV captured the fight at The Arc in Headingley in the early hours of Sunday 17 February last year.
All the men had pleaded guilty to affray at Leeds Crown Court earlier this year.
31 May 2019
