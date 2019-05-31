Men charged after bar brawl
Video

CCTV footage shows fight at Arc Bar in Headingley

Five men have been jailed and 15 others sentenced for their part in a mass brawl at a bar where glasses and chairs were used as weapons.

CCTV captured the fight at The Arc in Headingley in the early hours of Sunday 17 February last year.

All the men had pleaded guilty to affray at Leeds Crown Court earlier this year.

  • 31 May 2019