Crafting and care offered by new group
A new crafting group is being run for people who have mental health issues or physical impairments.

Run by volunteers it happens at a church in Middleton, Leeds every week.

It is hoped sessions could eventually be run in other parts of the city.

  • 06 Jun 2019
