Jackie Tomkinson is clear what she wants from the Infected Blood Inquiry - justice.

Her husband David, a haemophiliac, died of Aids after contracting HIV through contaminated blood products supposed to help his condition.

Mrs Tomkinson and her daughter Rebecca, of Otley in West Yorkshire, have submitted evidence to the inquiry, which could last more than two years.

Headed by retired judge Sir Brian Langstaff, the inquiry is travelling around the UK to hear personal testimony from people affected by contaminated blood.

It has just started sitting in Leeds in West Yorkshire for two weeks.