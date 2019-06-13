'Having a mobile phone saved my life'

Video

A Bradford charity is encouraging people to donate their used mobile phones to homeless people.

Hope Housing says the phones allow people on the streets to be contacted directly when they find emergency accommodation for them.

Dominik Fasung, who has been helped by the charity, said: "Without a mobile phone, you cannot accomplish anything. For homeless people, it's a real lifesaver."

