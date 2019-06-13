'Having a mobile phone saved my life'

Media player
Charity asks for mobile phone donations to help homeless
A Bradford charity is encouraging people to donate their used mobile phones to homeless people.
Hope Housing says the phones allow people on the streets to be contacted directly when they find emergency accommodation for them.
Dominik Fasung, who has been helped by the charity, said: "Without a mobile phone, you cannot accomplish anything. For homeless people, it's a real lifesaver."
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
13 Jun 2019
