Famous Yorkshire station cat gets apprentice
Felix the Huddersfield station cat gets own apprentice

A famous Yorkshire railway station cat has now got her own apprentice.

Felix, who can be found patrolling Huddersfield Station, has recently been joined by Bolt.

A familiar sight in Huddersfield, Felix has made many television appearances and even had a book written about her.

Her apprentice Bolt is currently learning the ropes so he can follow in her footsteps.

  • 22 Jun 2019
