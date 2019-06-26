Media player
The pressure of life as a young female farmer
A young farmer has spoken out about the mental pressures of her work.
Georgina Fort, chairman of the Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs, said: "I think there's definitely more mental pressure on farmers. It does build on you and you do worry all the time."
She's now helped the federation partner up with the Samaritans.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
