The cycle race with a difference
Video

Riders compete to climb Leeds multi-storey car park

Cyclists tried to be first to the top of a Leeds multi-storey car park, with no cars, in a lung-busting challenge.

The event was held at the city's Victoria Gate's car park.

  • 05 Jul 2019
