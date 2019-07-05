The cycle race with a difference

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Riders compete to climb Leeds multi-storey car park
Cyclists tried to be first to the top of a Leeds multi-storey car park, with no cars, in a lung-busting challenge.
The event was held at the city's Victoria Gate's car park.
-
05 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-48883302/riders-compete-to-climb-leeds-multi-storey-car-parkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window