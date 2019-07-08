Video

A dance teacher with incurable cancer said that running her classes has provided her with a "safe space" away from her illness.

Samantha Bell was diagnosed in 2012 and has undergone countless operations to remove several organs. She has also had to deal with the death of her husband.

She is now training a team of dancers in her Wakefield studio to take part in the Dance World Cup in Portugal.

The group is the first UK team to take part in the competition and will compete against 53 other countries later this month.