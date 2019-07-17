Cricket World Cup winner welcomed home
Cricket World Cup winner Adil Rashid in triumphant Bradford return

Cricketer Adil Rashid was mobbed by hundreds of supporters in a triumphant return to his home city after helping England win the Cricket World Cup.

The spin bowler, who took 11 wickets during the tournament, attended a street party arranged for him outside his uncle's shop in Bradford.

Rashid said: "It's a great feeling, hopefully we can now kick on for the next generation of cricketers, hopefully they'll see the game and be inspired".

