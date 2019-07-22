Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oakworth Cemetery's memorial clean-up criticised
The removal of items from a garden of remembrance at Oakworth Cemetery in Keighley has been criticised.
Dawn Manley said she was "absolutely fuming" after the wooded area's clean-up.
Bradford Council said it felt "obliged to keep this precious area as a collective space".
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
-
22 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-49070109/oakworth-cemetery-s-memorial-clean-up-criticisedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window