Woman's 'disgust' at memorial clean up
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oakworth Cemetery's memorial clean-up criticised

The removal of items from a garden of remembrance at Oakworth Cemetery in Keighley has been criticised.

Dawn Manley said she was "absolutely fuming" after the wooded area's clean-up.

Bradford Council said it felt "obliged to keep this precious area as a collective space".

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.

  • 22 Jul 2019
Go to next video: The famous cemetery running out of space