Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Yorkshire workers chilling out during the heatwave
As the temperature is expected to hit record highs some Yorkshire workers are wrapping up against the cold.
Staff working at a giant ice cream warehouse in Wakefield have to contend with temperatures of -23.5C.
The building is one of the biggest freezer facilities in the UK and covers an area the size of three football pitches.
-
25 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-49116477/the-yorkshire-workers-chilling-out-during-the-heatwaveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window