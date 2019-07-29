Prehistoric takeover as city dinosaur trail opens
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Leeds dinosaur trail opens in city shopping centres

Five huge animatronic dinosaur models have been installed around the city centre of Leeds.

The Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Velociraptor, Apatosaurus and Carnotaurus will surprise shoppers for six weeks, with participating venues including Leeds Kirkgate Market and the Merrion Centre.

  • 29 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Wallaby-sized dinosaur discovered in Australia