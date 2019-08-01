Media player
'Lawn blister' appears in Yorkshire garden
A family was surprised to find a "lawn blister" in their garden near Pontefract, West Yorkshire, after heavy rainfall.
The mounds are caused when water becomes trapped under a layer of grass, and pop just like any other blister.
01 Aug 2019
