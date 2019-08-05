Video

A Yorkshire woman is turning rocks into 'remembugs' to help people who've lost loved ones.

Ashlee Holt, who lives in Bradford, paints rocks and names them after people who have recently died.

She then leaves the 'bugs' for people to find.

Once people have found them, they take them on adventures and share it on social media.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.