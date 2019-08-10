Feeding families during the school holidays
Bradford charity's holiday hunger help for families

A charity in Bradford is helping families who are struggling with the extra costs of feeding their children over the school holidays.

Without the safety net of free school meals, the summer break can become expensive for some parents.

Jess Sandy, from charity TLG, said the aim was to make it as homely as possible.

