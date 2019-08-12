Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bradford charity funds children's activities in holidays
A charity in Bradford is funding activities for children during the school holidays.
Transforming Lives for Good (TLG) provide grants to organisations to pay for activities that families wouldn't be able to afford otherwise.
A recent survey of support workers by poverty charity Buttle UK found 65% were working with families who are unable to afford school holiday activities.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
-
12 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-49317843/bradford-charity-funds-children-s-activities-in-holidaysRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window