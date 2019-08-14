Media player
Asda staff protest in Leeds over new contract
Hundreds of Asda workers have held a rally and march in Leeds over the details of a new contract.
Asda said it would increase the pay "of more than 100,000" staff.
The GMB said the "highly-profitable" firm "could afford to treat staff better".
14 Aug 2019
