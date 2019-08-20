Video

A community group is protesting against 'horrendous' late night fireworks in Bradford.

Bradford4Better organised a demonstration at City Park, in Bradford, last weekend and are planning future protests.

Emma Broadhead, who said she was forced to move house to get away from the fireworks, said: "It frightens children, it frightens old people, it frightens animals and they're just a menace."

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.