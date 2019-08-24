Video

A Yorkshire hospital is helping bring comfort to cancer patients by showing them pictures of Yorkshire during their treatment.

The oncology unit at St James's Hospital in Leeds appealed on social media for people to send in their photos of Yorkshire.

They received thousands of responses and patients can now see well-known Yorkshire locations while going through radiotherapy.

Ben Hicken, from the hospital's oncology unit, said: "The people that come in, they're nervous, they don't know what's gonna happen.

"They walk into the room and one of the first things you see is this big TV screen on the ceiling and they go 'oooh I know that place'."