Meet the Leeds Festival Angels

A Christian volunteer group is providing safe spaces and offering help to those in need at Leeds Festival.

Festival Angels, who have been at every Leeds Festival since 2011, run a lost property tent, a prayer cafe and can be seen wandering around the campsite.

Paul Blakey, from the group, said: "Festival Angels is a Christian organisation that aims to share the fact that Jesus loves festivals."

