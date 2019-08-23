'We didn't think our hedgehog would come back'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Blind hedgehog's owner on joy of being re-united

The owners of a blind hedgehog - who feared they would never see their prickly pal again - have hailed his return as a "miracle".

Frank and Veronica Tett from Scunthorpe made a desperate plea to trace Stephen after a van with him inside was stolen.

The couple, who run a hedgehog hospital, had said their hopes of finding Stephen alive were fading.

  • 23 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Stress-busting massages for bald hedgehog