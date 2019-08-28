Video

Various Yorkshire organisations have been gathering leftover tents and unused food after Leeds Festival.

They make sure the items are donated to charities rather than left behind at the site in Bramham Park.

Everything Is Possible, a non-for-profit organisation from York, work with young volunteers from around the world.

Director Clair Brown said: "At the end of the festival, when they actually see the state that the festival's been left in, we have a few volunteers that are in tears.

"But then we say to them 'don't be upset by it, look at the difference you are making'."