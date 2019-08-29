Media player
'My emotional support cat saved my life'
A Yorkshire man has credited his emotional support cat for 'saving' his life.
Mike Robinson, from Leeds, has had mental health issues since he was a teenager.
He says he struggled to leave the house in the past but having Pixie has helped him cope.
He said: "She comes everywhere as much as I can or as much as we can because she keeps me happy and calm."
29 Aug 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window