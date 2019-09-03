Are glass milk bottles making a comeback?

Video

People are swapping their plastic milk containers for glass bottles in a bid to reduce their plastic usage.

Milk vending machines are increasing in popularity in the area, while a Yorkshire milkman said he has seen a rise in his number of customers in the last few years.

Joe Harper, who owns a pub that has a milk vending machine, said: "The simple things like using a glass bottle instead of a plastic bottle does make a big difference."

"We have a 16-month-old son, I love it on my cornflakes so we get through plenty of milk and just using the glass makes a difference, it's worth it."