Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giant inflatable sculpture unveiled in former Leeds church
A giant red and yellow striped inflatable sculpture has been unveiled at a former church in Leeds.
The installation, which is more than 13ft (4m) tall in places, has been created by artist Michael Shaw and is on display at Left Bank arts venue inside the former St Margaret's Church in Headingley.
Courtney Spencer, the venue's director, said: "You can't help but smile while you come in and see it."
-
04 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-49576672/giant-inflatable-sculpture-unveiled-in-former-leeds-churchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window