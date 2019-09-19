Media player
'Age is just a number' says Leeds marathon runner, 78
A 78-year-old woman who has already run 93 marathons is hoping to complete 100 by the age of 80.
Hilary Wharam, from Rawdon, Leeds, started running at the age of 55 and has completed the London Marathon 14 times.
She said: "Age is just a number. Go for it, don't let age stop you."
19 Sep 2019
