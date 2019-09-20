Media player
Brightly coloured shirts to help stop young ref abuse
Young referees are wearing purple shirts in a bid to cut out the verbal abuse they often get.
The initiative, by the West Riding County FA, put referees aged 18 and under in brightly coloured shits to act as a deterrent.
Ursula Spencer, from the FA, said: "We're hoping now to educate people that they can't abuse referees."
20 Sep 2019
