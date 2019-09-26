Video

A woman who was laughed at for stammering as she placed an order in a coffee shop says she has been overwhelmed with support since she spoke out.

Rhian Binns, of Wakefield, was ordering in a branch of Costa Coffee when the female server laughed as she stumbled over her words.

Rhian said: "I've kind of become used to people laughing at me and I thought, you shouldn't have to."

Costa, which has apologised for the incident, said it took the needs of all customers seriously and teams were trained in disability to offer the right level of service.