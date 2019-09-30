Are firefighters' jobs making them sick?
Video

Firefighters with cancer demand government takes action

Firefighters have called for more protection after research found they were being exposed to dangerously high levels of harmful chemicals.

Gerard Hollingworth from Bradford worked as a firefighter and a fire instructor and now has cancer of the blood.

He said:"We've got firefighters getting cancer on all watches and all stations and things need to be done about it."

