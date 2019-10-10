Video

A mother is determined to continue a mental health project which was set up by her daughter before she killed herself.

Megan Reid, from East Keswick near Leeds, ran the Recovery Shoebox Project sending care packages to people with mental health problems.

Her mother Jo Reid wants to keep her daughter's memory alive after she took her own life earlier this year.

She said: "It's the only thing that gets me out of bed on a morning, I want to do it for Megan, her legacy has to carry on."

If you or someone you know has been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline