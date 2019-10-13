Power station towers demolished

Video

The final four cooling towers at a West Yorkshire power station have been demolished.

The 114-metre high towers at the Ferrybridge C site, near the A1(M) in Knottingley, took approximately 10 seconds to come down.

About 100 homes were evacuated and people gathered on the roadside and in fields to watch the controlled demolition.

The site, which had produced electricity for 50 years, was closed by power firm SSE in March 2016 as part its transition to low-carbon energy.

Tower Six was brought down in July.