Video

A group in Bradford is helping people in need by serving them curry.

The Muslim Women's Council holds a weekly service, providing curry and warm drinks to around 90 people every session.

Bana Gora, CEO of the Muslim Women's Council, said: "We started this service when we witnessed people from different backgrounds looking in the waste bins outside for food.

"It just simply wasn't acceptable to see that level of food poverty in the 21st Century."