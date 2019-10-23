'A song to remember me by'

Video

A Yorkshire charity is helping patients with terminal illnesses write a song they can leave behind for their loved ones.

The Swan Song Project was started by Ben Slack at Marie Curie Hospice Bradford in May 2017.

Vic Simborowski, who recently wrote a song with their help, said it was an "uplifting experience".

He said: "My life is finite so, at the end of the day, my children will have something to remember me by."