Video

Meet the mum who makes birthday cakes for children who cannot afford them.

Kim Lianne Gosling, from Bradford, bakes birthday cakes for children who would otherwise miss out on one.

Social services refer on children in hardship who would benefit from one of her creations.

She said: "Some people will just go 'it's just cake' but, to me, it helps with memories and they're children that really need these memories.

"I came from a low-income family myself and it's just giving back to the community."