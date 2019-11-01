Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leeds bikers 'caused fear' in Halloween ride out
Up to 50 motorcycles and quad bikes "caused fear and behaved dangerously" during a Halloween "ride-out" in Leeds.
Police said the gang of bikers gathered in Seacroft, Kirkstall Road and Roundhay Park before riding through the city centre on Thursday night.
Some of the riders wore balaclavas, mounted pavements and damaged other vehicles.
Officers said those involved also rode without lights, had no number plates and ignored traffic signs.
-
01 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-50268878/leeds-bikers-caused-fear-in-halloween-ride-outRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window