Gang filmed throwing fireworks in city street

Fireworks have been thrown in a Leeds street causing fear and disruption to residents.
Ben Johnson filmed the incident using his mobile phone from a bedroom window on Thursday night.
The footage shows a firework thrown at a wall bouncing back and hitting the thrower at their feet.
Footage courtesy of Ben Johnson
01 Nov 2019
