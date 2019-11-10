Media player
Remembrance Day: What does it mean to this D-Day veteran and schoolboy?
A World War Two veteran from Leeds sits down with a schoolboy more than 80 years his junior to talk about what Remembrance Day means to them.
Jack Mortimer, 96, was part of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe on D-Day in 1944.
He spoke to 10-year-old Sinar about what it means to him that people remember the sacrifice of his compatriots.
10 Nov 2019
