Candidates pledge 'civilised campaign' in Batley and Spen
Candidates standing in the constituency where MP Jo Cox was murdered in 2016 have pledged to run their election campaigns in a civilised manner.
Kim Leadbeater, Jo Cox's sister, said it was an opportunity to send a clear message to the country about the kind of democracy "we all want".
The pledge was signed by all six Batley and Spen candidates.
18 Nov 2019
