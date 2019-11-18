Candidates pledge 'civilised campaign'
Candidates in murdered MP Jo Cox's constituency sign a pledge to campaign based on 'facts, not abuse'.

Jo Cox's sister, Kim Leadbeater, is behind the initiative and hopes it will be adopted nationwide.

  • 18 Nov 2019