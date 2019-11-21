Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman from Leeds tells of trauma of being sectioned by police
A mental health patient has described the trauma of being sectioned.
Megan Alikhanizadeh says she was rugby tackled by police officers while running along a motorway after escaping from hospital, in April.
But she says police are often forced to intervene due to the mental health system failing people.
Figures show a 17% rise in the number of times police in England have detained someone under the Mental Health Act.
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-50491864/woman-from-leeds-tells-of-trauma-of-being-sectioned-by-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window