Leeds woman opens up about 'traumatic' police sectioning
A mental health patient has described the trauma of being sectioned.

Megan Alikhanizadeh says she was rugby tackled by police officers while running along a motorway after escaping from hospital, in April.

But she says police are often forced to intervene due to the mental health system failing people.

Figures show a 17% rise in the number of times police in England have detained someone under the Mental Health Act.

  • 21 Nov 2019