Missing granddad's family: 'We just want him home'

The family of an 81-year-old man who has been missing for five days say they "just want him home".

Hundreds of people have joined searches for great grandfather Colin Vasey and more than 10,000 have signed up to a Facebook group to share information.

Mr Vasey left his home in Dewsbury on Sunday and was last seen on CCTV by the town's minster at about 06:01 BST.