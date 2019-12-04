Bradford filmmaker highlights the city's beauty
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hamza Mujtaba highlights Bradford's beauty

A doctor and filmmaker wants to change perceptions about Bradford with his films.

Hamza Mujtaba, 26, is a videographer who used a drone to capture view of his home city.

"Nothing beats Bradford," he said.

  • 04 Dec 2019
Go to next video: The choir helping Bradford's refugees