New Maggie's centre in Leeds 'feels like home'

A woman with incurable breast cancer is receiving help and support from a unique centre in Leeds.

The Maggie's centre based at St James's Hospital opened last month after £6m was raised to fund it.

Patient Karen Kilcommons said: "It's just so welcoming and lovely."

There are 23 of the centres across the UK and each one has been designed with a particular emphasis on architecture to creates an uplifting environment.

  • 12 Dec 2019
