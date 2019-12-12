West Yorkshire firefighter proposes at passing out parade
West Yorkshire firefighter proposes at rainy parade

This is the moment a West Yorkshire firefighter proposed to his girlfriend in pouring rain at a passing out parade.

James Edgar asked his girlfriend of five years, Helena Bancroft, if she would marry him all in front of friends, family and other firefighters.

"I thought it would be a special way to do it," he said.

And... Ms Bancroft replied "Yes".

