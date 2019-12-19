Media player
Wakefield rough sleeper's death 'left me fearing I'll die'
The death of a homeless man in Wakefield has left fellow rough sleepers in the town worried for their safety.
Ryan, an 18-year-old who found himself homeless after leaving care, says cold nights make him worry he could "end up like that lad dying".
The homeless man, who was known to his friends as Elephant, died in the city centre in November.
Ryan said: "You'd start to wake up and you'd think, 'Yes, you've actually survived the night'."
