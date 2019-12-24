Video

A former cancer patient has been delivering Christmas gifts to youngsters at the hospital ward where she was treated.

Sarah Dransfield, from Huddersfield, was 16 when she was diagnosed with bone cancer. She lost her right leg during the treatment process at Leeds General Infirmary.

The 23-year-old volunteers with the Laura Crane Trust to spread some festive cheer on the wards by wrapping and delivering presents to other young people in the same situation.