The bench that could cut loneliness
Happy benches: The project aiming to cut loneliness

A Yorkshire woman is encouraging people to set up 'happy benches' which encourage people to sit down and chat with strangers.

Kelly Williams originally saw the idea online and is now trying to share it with people across the world.

She has recently started sending 'happy bench' posters to people all over the globe.

She said: "I know it's just a simple poster on a bench but in actual fact, it can have a big impact."

  • 11 Jan 2020
