Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Happy benches: The project aiming to cut loneliness
A Yorkshire woman is encouraging people to set up 'happy benches' which encourage people to sit down and chat with strangers.
Kelly Williams originally saw the idea online and is now trying to share it with people across the world.
She has recently started sending 'happy bench' posters to people all over the globe.
She said: "I know it's just a simple poster on a bench but in actual fact, it can have a big impact."
-
11 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leeds-51070570/happy-benches-the-project-aiming-to-cut-lonelinessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window